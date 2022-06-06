Time to 'demo' those Varsity rumors: So the most-asked question we received last week was from a "story" on a parody local news Facebook page that scared a lot of Varsity fans -- and promoted a few laughs about what would arrive in place of the vaunted Atlanta legend.
First, let's debunk the rumors. The Varsity is still planned for the former Dairy Queen site off Spider Webb. Realtor Craig McDaniel, who closed the deal for Toles, Temple & Wright, says "permits for demolition will be drawn shortly."
The bogus second item had a car wash going into the site instead, a dig at all the car wash activity in our area. Not so. But the post did provide a little bit of additional humor as it brought a new round of "tennis courts" posts, one taking it a step further suggesting a car was with tennis courts.
We also drove past the Cartersville Varsity site on Sunday. The only change in front of Tractor Supply was the "for sale" sign is gone. The Varsity team has been in touch with Cartersville's building department so that one is a go as well.
What we don't know yet: When can we get our hands on those 'dogs and onion rings. Maybe the parody site crew has a lead?
Additional dining notes:
Largos in Cartersville is back from a short break, switching to dinner-only service: Starting Tuesday, "we will be altering our hours to dinner service only. We are thrilled to expand our dinner menu and cocktail offerings, and will be announcing a brand new menu soon... We will still be accommodating private parties during the lunch hour."
Creekside's reservation-only dinner Friday goes Mediterranean. We get a fair number of notes, asking about Moussaka (eggplant, zucchini, potatoes, and seasoned beef with a cheese custard on top) and such favorites. That's the theme of this Friday's reservations-only dinner (open to all but you need to reserve) at A & B Creekside Restaurant in Cave Spring.