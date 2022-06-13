FLOYD COUNTY JAIL:
|ALLEN, VANJILLISA DENISE
|Black or African American
|Female
30
|W5
|06/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-21 - Aggravated Assault (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|DANIEL, GERALD LAMAR JR
|Black or African American
|Male
29
|G
|06/12/2022
Charge: 16-13-30(A) - POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
Charge: 16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
Charge: 16-11-131 - Possession of firearm by convicted felon (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|DANIEL, THERAIN DEMOND
|Black or African American
|Male
26
|G
|06/12/2022
Warrant: Probation warrant 14802354 issued by City of Rome, GA (42-8-38 - PROBATION VIOLATION - Municipal); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|DAY, RACHEAL DANIELLE
|White
|Female
38
|W5
|06/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-91(B) - AGGRAVATED STALKING (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
|MILLER, JESSE ROBERT
|White
|Male
38
|G
|06/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-23.1(F)(1) - BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISD (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-5-70(D)(2) - CRUELTY TO CHILDREN-CHILD LESS THAN 18YOA PRESENT/HEARS ACT/COMMITS FORCIBLE FEL/BATT/FV BATT-3RD DEGREE (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
|STEADCOOTS, ANDREW JASON
|White
|Male
46
|G
|06/12/2022
Charge: 40-6-95 - Pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drug (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - Property, $195.00;
|WATKINS, BRIANNA RENAE
|Black or African American
|Female
32
|W5
|06/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-21 - Aggravated Assault (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-7-23 - CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE (Private) (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
|BROWN, DERRICK MCKINNLEY JR
|Black or African American
|Male
21
|G
|06/13/2022
Charge: 16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property(Blanket), $2600.00; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-12-1 - CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A MINOR - MISD (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property(Blanket); Set By Preset;
|BROWN, TATYANA DASHAWN
|Black or African American
|Female
22
|W5
|06/13/2022
Charge: 16-6-4(D)(1) - AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|HAMILTON, TAYLOR SHANTEL
|White
|Female
23
|W5
|06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|MILSTEAD, RICHARD EUGENE
|White
|Male
46
|G
|06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|OTTING, JOSEPH EDWARD
|White
|Male
43
|G
|06/13/2022
Warrant: Bench, Municipal warrant R33304 issued by Floyd County, GA (17-6-12 - FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property, $560.00;
Warrant: Bench, Municipal warrant R33303 issued by Floyd County, GA (17-6-12 - FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property, $3840.00; Set By Judge Chris Jackson, Rome Municipal Court;
|THURMAN, WILLIAM NEAL
|Black or African American
|Male
45
|G
|06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
|WARNOCK, PRECIOUS PRINCESS
|White
|Female
25
|W5
|06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
BARTOW COUNTY JAIL:
|ANSLEY, JEFFERY SCOTT
|277915
|Yes
|White
|Male
|5' 9"
|150.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|BOATNER, LANNIE MICHELLE
|354138
|Yes
|White
|Female
|5' 7"
|150.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|BRAID, SAMUEL JACOB
|363036
|White
|Male
|6' 2"
|230.0 lbs
|BUNCE, JAMES ERIC TODD
|331012
|Yes
|White
|Male
|6' 1"
|160.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|COOPER, SHANDA KAY
|363040
|Yes
|White
|Female
|5' 0"
|220.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|CORNISH, DEBORAH KATHERINE
|298262
|Yes
|White
|Female
|5' 5"
|165.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|CORTEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FRANCISCO
|363039
|White
|Male
|6' 0"
|205.0 lbs
|DOUGLAS, WILLIAM JOSEPH
|264150
|Yes
|White
|Male
|5' 10"
|219.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|FRASIER, BRADLEY KENNETH
|326274
|Yes
|White
|Male
|6' 0"
|185.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|GRAVLEY, JONATHAN ROBERT
|354303
|Yes
|White
|Male
|5' 7"
|175.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|GRIFFIN, LON WESLEY Third
|303540
|Yes
|White
|Male
|5' 8"
|180.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|HOLLIDAY, RENEE DAWN
|302089
|Yes
|White
|Female
|5' 5"
|192.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|JOHNSON, KENDRA NICOLE
|277974
|Yes
|White
|Female
|5' 9"
|140.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|KINNEY, CHARLES MICHAEL Junior
|363038
|Black
|Male
|5' 9"
|161.0 lbs
|LIZARDO-RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER FRANCISCO
|363034
|White
|Male
|5' 11"
|180.0 lbs
|MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JUAN
|363033
|White
|Male
|5' 7"
|170.0 lbs
|MUNSEY, GARY JAMES
|286166
|Yes
|White
|Male
|5' 9"
|190.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|NESBITT, BRITTANY MESHA
|363043
|Black
|Female
|4' 9"
|120.0 lbs
|TALMADGE, JARED KENSHAUD
|277692
|Yes
|Black
|Male
|5' 6"
|175.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
|TATER, JOSEF
|363041
|White
|Male
|6' 2"
|180.0 lbs
|WALLER, LATOYA
|363042
|Black
|Female
|5' 0"
|300.0 lbs
|WARREN, STEPHEN CRAIG Junior
|277988
|Yes
|White
|Male
|6' 0"
|200.0 lbs
|BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services:
- On 06/12/2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m., BCFES responded to a water rescue at the Etowah River, MM 30, to a report of 5 people tubing and approximately 2 hours away from the exit. The caller was concerned about possible hypothermia. Bartow County Fire Boat 3 was dispatched and used to locate and rescue the subjects out of the water. No injuries were reported.
- On 06/12/2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., BCFES responded to report of person received burns at 5971 Elm Dr SE Acworth. The caller advised the bed had caught on fire but was now put out. Upon arrival, BCFES, found one male victim with minor burns, patient refused treatment. One female victim with significant burns was treated on scene and patient care was transferred to Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service. The female was transported by air ambulance to receive treatment for her burns. No other injuries were reported.
- On 06/12/2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., BCFES responded to report of a camper on fire at 130 Amberwood Lane SW, Kingston. The caller stated the camper was heavily involved and very close to the residence. Caller then reported the house on was now on fire. BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved camper and heavy fire to the residence. Multiple units responded and aided in extinguishing both fires. The camper was a total loss and the house received moderate damage. BCFES Fire Investigator was called to investigate the fires. No injuries or fatalities were reported.