FLOYD COUNTY JAIL:

      
ALLEN, VANJILLISA DENISEBlack or African AmericanFemale
30
W506/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-21 - Aggravated Assault (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
DANIEL, GERALD LAMAR JRBlack or African AmericanMale
29
G06/12/2022
Charge: 16-13-30(A) - POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
Charge: 16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
Charge: 16-11-131 - Possession of firearm by convicted felon (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
DANIEL, THERAIN DEMONDBlack or African AmericanMale
26
G06/12/2022
Warrant: Probation warrant 14802354 issued by City of Rome, GA (42-8-38 - PROBATION VIOLATION - Municipal); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond;
DAY, RACHEAL DANIELLEWhiteFemale
38
W506/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-91(B) - AGGRAVATED STALKING (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
MILLER, JESSE ROBERTWhiteMale
38
G06/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-23.1(F)(1) - BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISD (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-5-70(D)(2) - CRUELTY TO CHILDREN-CHILD LESS THAN 18YOA PRESENT/HEARS ACT/COMMITS FORCIBLE FEL/BATT/FV BATT-3RD DEGREE (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
STEADCOOTS, ANDREW JASONWhiteMale
46
G06/12/2022
Charge: 40-6-95 - Pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drug (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - Property, $195.00;
WATKINS, BRIANNA RENAEBlack or African AmericanFemale
32
W506/12/2022
Charge: 16-5-21 - Aggravated Assault (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-7-23 - CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE (Private) (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/12/2022; Bond - No Bond; Set By Preset;
BROWN, DERRICK MCKINNLEY JRBlack or African AmericanMale
21
G06/13/2022
Charge: 16-13-30(J) - PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property(Blanket), $2600.00; Set By Preset;
Charge: 16-12-1 - CONTRIBUTING TO DELIQUENCY OF A MINOR - MISD (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property(Blanket); Set By Preset;
BROWN, TATYANA DASHAWNBlack or African AmericanFemale
22
W506/13/2022
Charge: 16-6-4(D)(1) - AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION (Cleared by Arrest); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
HAMILTON, TAYLOR SHANTELWhiteFemale
23
W506/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
MILSTEAD, RICHARD EUGENEWhiteMale
46
G06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
OTTING, JOSEPH EDWARDWhiteMale
43
G06/13/2022
Warrant: Bench, Municipal warrant R33304 issued by Floyd County, GA (17-6-12 - FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property, $560.00;
Warrant: Bench, Municipal warrant R33303 issued by Floyd County, GA (17-6-12 - FAILURE TO APPEAR - MISDEMEANOR); Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - Property, $3840.00; Set By Judge Chris Jackson, Rome Municipal Court;
THURMAN, WILLIAM NEALBlack or African AmericanMale
45
G06/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;
WARNOCK, PRECIOUS PRINCESSWhiteFemale
25
W506/13/2022
Boarder for Chattooga County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 06/13/2022; Bond - No Bond;

BARTOW COUNTY JAIL:

ANSLEY, JEFFERY SCOTT277915Yes WhiteMale5' 9"150.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
BOATNER, LANNIE MICHELLE354138Yes WhiteFemale5' 7"150.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
BRAID, SAMUEL JACOB363036  WhiteMale6' 2"230.0 lbs  
BUNCE, JAMES ERIC TODD331012Yes WhiteMale6' 1"160.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
COOPER, SHANDA KAY363040Yes WhiteFemale5' 0"220.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
CORNISH, DEBORAH KATHERINE298262Yes WhiteFemale5' 5"165.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
CORTEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JOSE FRANCISCO363039  WhiteMale6' 0"205.0 lbs  
DOUGLAS, WILLIAM JOSEPH264150Yes WhiteMale5' 10"219.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
FRASIER, BRADLEY KENNETH326274Yes WhiteMale6' 0"185.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
GRAVLEY, JONATHAN ROBERT354303Yes WhiteMale5' 7"175.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
GRIFFIN, LON WESLEY Third303540Yes WhiteMale5' 8"180.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
HOLLIDAY, RENEE DAWN302089Yes WhiteFemale5' 5"192.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
JOHNSON, KENDRA NICOLE277974Yes WhiteFemale5' 9"140.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
KINNEY, CHARLES MICHAEL Junior363038  BlackMale5' 9"161.0 lbs  
LIZARDO-RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER FRANCISCO363034  WhiteMale5' 11"180.0 lbs  
MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JUAN363033  WhiteMale5' 7"170.0 lbs  
MUNSEY, GARY JAMES286166Yes WhiteMale5' 9"190.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
NESBITT, BRITTANY MESHA363043  BlackFemale4' 9"120.0 lbs  
TALMADGE, JARED KENSHAUD277692Yes BlackMale5' 6"175.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL
TATER, JOSEF363041  WhiteMale6' 2"180.0 lbs  
WALLER, LATOYA363042  BlackFemale5' 0"300.0 lbs  
WARREN, STEPHEN CRAIG Junior277988Yes WhiteMale6' 0"200.0 lbs BARTOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JAIL

Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services:

  • On 06/12/2022, at approximately 8:25 p.m., BCFES responded to a water rescue at the Etowah River, MM 30, to a report of 5 people tubing and approximately 2 hours away from the exit. The caller was concerned about possible hypothermia. Bartow County Fire Boat 3 was dispatched and used to locate and rescue the subjects out of the water. No injuries were reported.
  • On 06/12/2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., BCFES responded to report of person received burns at 5971 Elm Dr SE Acworth. The caller advised the bed had caught on fire but was now put out. Upon arrival, BCFES, found one male victim with minor burns, patient refused treatment. One female victim with significant burns was treated on scene and patient care was transferred to Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service. The female was transported by air ambulance to receive treatment for her burns. No other injuries were reported.
  • On 06/12/2022, at approximately 9:05 p.m., BCFES responded to report of a camper on fire at 130 Amberwood Lane SW, Kingston. The caller stated the camper was heavily involved and very close to the residence. Caller then reported the house on was now on fire. BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved camper and heavy fire to the residence. Multiple units responded and aided in extinguishing both fires. The camper was a total loss and the house received moderate damage. BCFES Fire Investigator was called to investigate the fires. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription