For most of the summer, Covid headlines have been scarce. That appears to be changing.
An outbreak among students and staff participating within the Governor's Honors Program at Berry College in June and July got the most attention. At our last check, more than 100 out of 725 participants tested positive but numbers were improving in the waning days of the summer session.
As for the college itself, 20 Berry employees and 13 students tested positive for the virus in June; so far this month, four employees and three students have been confirmed to have Covid.
On July 15, Berry posted an open update on the virus, including the Governor's Honors outbreak, local numbers and news about the variants.
With classes beginning Aug. 22, the college included the following in its statement:
- We encourage those not already on campus to take an at-home test prior to coming back.
- The risk of spread is high when people first return to campus from many different locations. The density of on-campus living can propel spread rapidly as evidenced during GHP this summer.
- Once the campus environment is stabilized, the risk of rapid spread is reduced. At-home tests are now readily available at no cost... If you are experiencing symptoms, please do not return to campus while you are ill with COVID or any other virus. Please continue to test until you are symptom free and your tests are negative.
- If you are delayed a few days, call or email the Dean of Students Office, deanofstudents@berry.edu or 706.236.2207, and we will assist with the transition.
That note comes as we're seeing Northwest Georgia and many other parts of the state cope with a "high" threat of spreading the latest variants. The number of new cases in Northwest Georgia more than doubled -- to 655 -- for seven days ending last Wednesday.
Among those areas also listed in the "high" spread zone by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is Athens-Clarke County. The latest assessment prompted governments there to again require masks.
The update there:
- Based on the Mayor and Commission's extension of a local declaration of a local state of emergency at their Regular Session on June 14, 2022, masks are required in public spaces and private entities, with some limited exceptions, regardless of vaccination status when Athens-Clarke County is in a high community level. Private entities must opt-in to the mask requirement as per an executive order from the governor. The current local declaration is scheduled to expire on July 20, 2022, unless renewed, amended, or rescinded by the Mayor and Commission.
- The Athens-Clarke County Unified Government's (ACCGov) response policy requires all employees and members of the public, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face masks in any indoor, shared, or public ACCGov space and on Transit vehicles when Athens-Clarke County is in a period of high COVID-19 community level. Additionally, internal ACCGov operations during high community levels include capacity limitations for ACCGov buildings, in-person ACCGov meeting limitations, and distancing measures.
No such steps have been forwarded in Northwest Georgia other than cautionary steps recommended by the CDC because of the spread threat.
With the new school year about to start, local Covid reports will be monitored. Rome City Schools, with 6,600 students, return to class July 29 while most other school systems report in August.
One indicator all are watching is local hospitalizations. Through midday Friday, 25 Covid patients were being treated at Rome's two hospitals. That was down from 35 patients on July 12 but also much higher than the two patients reported on May 16. On Wednesday, hospitals in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties together had 50 active Covid patients.
Public Health continues to offer free Covid tests Monday through Saturday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The health department also offers vaccinations on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They're also available at area pharmacies.