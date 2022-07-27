Northwest Georgia saw a 36.2 percent jump in new covid cases in the last seven days, the largest weekly increase since mid-April.
For the week ending Wednesday, a combined 847 additional cases were reported in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties vs. 622 through July 20.
The increase comes as the first local school system, Rome City, welcomes students back to campus on Friday.
The region has now reported 75,184 positive virus tests since the pandemic began in March 2020. In Georgia, 21,866 additional cases were counted last week, pushing the total above 2.12 million.
Also, four more people died from covid between July 21 and Wednesday as well as two others from "probable" causes linked to the virus. Statewide, 95 deaths were reported for the week by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The latest local deaths include two from Floyd County and one each from Bartow and Polk counties. Both "probable" deaths also were from Floyd County.
The county-by-county breakdown of new cases posted for the week shows:
Floyd: 284 through Wednesday vs. 184 in the week ending July 20
Bartow: 252 cases vs. 222.
Gordon: 118 cases vs. 76.
Polk: 112 cases vs 80.
Chattooga: 81 vs. 60.
Rome hospitals
28 covid patients were being cared for at Rome's two hospitals on Wednesday, up two from 26 reported on Tuesday
Atrium Health Floyd: 19 patients, up two.
AdventHealth Redmond: 9 patients, no change.
Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Covid testing
The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.