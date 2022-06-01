In context: Now in year no. 9, Coosa Valley Credit Union's flag replacement initiative has been a huge success. More than 325 flags had been replaced through Independence Day 2021. Those with torn, damaged or faded flags can contact the credit union this month through the Fourth of July. Please see the details below.
Media release: Coosa Valley Credit Union will once again be replacing torn or faded American flags in the communities the credit union serves. The project runs now through July 4.
“This is the ninth year of this project and to date, Coosa Valley has replaced well over 350 torn or faded American flags in our communities,” stated Andy Harris, President/CEO of Coosa Valley. “This is one of our favorite annual projects but we need the public’s help to locate flags that need replacing,” Harris said.
Coosa Valley asks for citizens to be on the lookout for torn or faded American flags on display at businesses, Churches or community organizations in Floyd, Polk, Catoosa, Cobb or Bartow Counties. When you see one, please contact us by e-mail at Flag@mycvcu.org or on Facebook and Coosa Valley will replace that flag (up to a 6 foot by 10 foot size) absolutely free. We will also dispose of the old flag properly in conjunction with a local Veterans group. Please try and give us as much information as possible about the business or organization including its location and a contact name if possible.
“All of us at Coosa Valley really appreciate our communities partnering with us to make this project a success each year,” said Harris.