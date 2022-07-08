First National Community Bank announces the appointment of Charles W. "Chuck: Thornton Jr., CPA, to its board of directors. Thornton also serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the bank.
Thornton holds a Certified Public Accountant designation with extensive experience in public accounting with emphasis on financial institutions, audit and regulatory oversight. He has served in key leadership roles for the bank, including Chief Financial Officer of the bank’s predecessor, Heritage First Bank.
“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the bank in the development of strategic business objectives to further the organization’s growth,” said Thornton.
He attended Tennessee Technological University, Cookeville, prior to earning his Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga. He earned his CPA license in 2007 and was designated a Chartered Global Management Accountant in 2012. He also completed studies at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
“Chuck’s vast expertise in bank operations, asset valuation, investment strategies, purchase negotiations and financial and market analysis will enable him to excel in his new role on the Board and complement the bank’s growth model and vision of becoming Northwest Georgia’s community bank of choice,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan P. Earnest.
Permits issued for Marco's Pizza in West Rome: $225,000 in building permits for remodeling work to open Marco's Pizza in Gala Plaza have been issued. Look for the shop at 2206 Shorter Ave. Some demolition work got an OK as well.
This will be Marco's first location in our area; the nearest restaurant is in Dallas. Marco's is known for pizzas, pizza bowls, subs and salads.
Remodel continues of former Long John Silver's: The former restaurant at 811 Shorter Ave. is getting an update valued at $180,000 based on building permits. No word yet on what's planned for the spot.