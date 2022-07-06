A Monday motorcycle accident in the Collard Valley community of Polk County has claimed the life of a Cedartown man.
Kenneth Martez Johnson, known as “Tez”, 41, was airlifted from the accident scene to Kennestone hospital where he later died, says Polk County Coroner Norman Smith.
Johnson was among the 20 people to die on Georgia roads during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
According to his obituary, posted on the website of Smith & Miller Funeral Home:
Tez was born in Rome on February 6, 1981, to his parents, Kenny Lester and Janet Johnson. Tez was a talented tattoo artist, singer and songwriter. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and riding the backroads. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and family.
He was preceded in death by grandmother, Bertha Nell Erkins; grandfather, George Ransby; uncles, Reginald Johnson and Thurman Lester Jr.; and nephew, Daeyon Terran Fife.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenna Worthy Johnson; children, Darrion Johnson, Deonna Johnson, DJ Johnson, Jazmine Johnson, Britley Johnson, Ayden Studard, Garrison Studard, Hadley Studard, Daylin Johnson, and Kolbey Jones; mother, Janet Johnson; father, Kenny Lester; brothers, Chris Fife and Tyler Lester; sisters, Brittany Fife and Shuntori Fife; grandmother, Georgia Lester ; special aunt, Wanda Horton. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends also survive.
Funeral services for Tez will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary of Cedartown Church of God with Pastor Justin Grant and Pastor Danny Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Albert Wells, Tucker Well, Tyler Wells, Almasi Lyles, Ayden Studard, and Garrison Studard.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of Cedartown Church of God.