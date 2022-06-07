Carrollton man dies in construction accident at the Etowah River bridge on U.S. 411 Monday evening John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jun 7, 2022 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Carrollton construction worker died Monday in an accident near the Etowah River Bridge on U.S. 411 in Bartow County.Filogonio Ortiz, 54, died after being run over by a truck he had parked at the construction site, says Bartow County Coroner Joel Guyton.Ortiz had parked a truck as crews were cleaning up and shutting down for the day, Guyton says. The truck apparently started to roll and Ortiz tried to stop it but was run over in the process. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight people face weapons, drug charges in murder investigation, no one charged with homicide yet2 arrested on meth chargesReport: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreckRome man convicted of cruelty to children, sex chargeFinal season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts FridayAround Town: More sports TV, wings, beer also Stranger Things: the tour?GBI arrests Walker County deputy on rape, false imprisonment chargesA new chapter: Pizza Farm business bustling after reopening in new locationPedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall BoulevardAdairsville woman killed in wreck, Calhoun resident faces criminal charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's Weather Right Now 76° Cloudy Humidity: 79% Cloud Coverage: 74% Wind: 4 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 06:28:12 AM Sunset: 08:50:39 PM Today Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG