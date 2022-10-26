Cancer Navigators’ annual wreath sale, auction starts Nov. 1

Unique wreaths and other holiday decorations will be on sale in the lobby and on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, to benefit Cancer Navigators.

 Atrium Health Floyd

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as decorated wreaths are being turned in for Cancer Navigators' annual wreath sale and auction.

A multitude of unique wreaths and other holiday decorations will be available for sale in the lobby and on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center beginning Tuesday, until all are sold. Wreaths can be purchased in the Cancer Navigators office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash, checks and credit card payments will be accepted.

