Cancer Navigators’ annual wreath sale, auction starts Nov. 1

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as decorated wreaths are being turned in for Cancer Navigators' annual wreath sale and auction.
A multitude of unique wreaths and other holiday decorations will be available for sale in the lobby and on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Cancer Center beginning Tuesday, until all are sold. Wreaths can be purchased in the Cancer Navigators office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cash, checks and credit card payments will be accepted.
A limited number of wreaths will also be available for bid in a silent auction, from Tuesday through noon on Nov. 18, in the Wright Art Gallery on the second floor of Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center. Clipboards will be set up below each wreath to write in bids. Winners will be contacted on Nov. 18. The silent auction is open to the public; masks are required to enter the hospital.
The purchase of a holiday wreath from Cancer Navigators goes above and beyond simply making your home look beautiful. It also helps cancer patients receive needed resources. If you aren’t in need of a wreath for your home this year, consider purchasing one for a Cancer Navigators’ patient. The annual fundraiser helps provide free resources and services to individuals battling cancer in our community.
*$10 – Purchases liquid nutrition for cancer patients struggling to eat.
* $25 – Provides a cancer patient assistance with transportation to life-saving treatment.
* $45 – Assists a cancer patient in coping with the emotions and changes that cancer brings by providing a complimentary one-hour session with our counselor.
“The fundraiser features a variety of wreaths, from holiday to sports themed, and brings so much joy to the decorators, the purchasers, cancer patients and those who just like to admire them,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators. “We are grateful to Harbin Clinic Cancer Center for their continued support of this fundraiser.”