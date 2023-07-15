Cities see a group of new commercial developments taking shape

Crews work on the future site of a Mavis Tires & Brakes auto service center on Rome Highway in Cedartown near Tractor Supply Co. and Chick-fil-A.

 Jeremy Stewart

Sights of construction equipment and new buildings are more and more common in Polk County as developers have focused on two key corridors to launch commercial developments.

The Rome Highway area in Cedartown just north of the Cedartown Bypass, which is U.S. Highway 27, has already seen an increase in new businesses in the last two years, from Wendy’s to Chick-fil-A.

Cities see a group of new commercial developments taking shape

The basis of the exterior of the new Jack’s on North Main Street in Cedartown is completed as work continues on the new fast food restaurant located on the site of the former Family Dollar.
Cities see a group of new commercial developments taking shape

Signage is already in place at the new Pizza Hut location in Rockmart on Piedmont Avenue just behind the original location, which will be torn down to build a Burger King.
