fdicfloyd2022

The annual report shows deposits at the nine banks doing business in Floyd County through June 30 of this year. 

 Source: Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Deposits in Floyd County's nine banks rose 6.1% to $2.25 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30.

That followed two years of double-digit growth as tracked by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., and is the highest overall total in the county's history.

Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker
Ryan Earnest, First National Community Bank CEO

Ryan Earnest
David J. Lance, president and CEO of Greater Community Bank

David J. Lance
Tushar Patel
Penny Evans-Plants
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In