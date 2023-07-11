The lease for Doug's at Berry Crossing was signed Tuesday morning inside the spec building from the site owners, Two Old Tigers (Brian Delaney and Jeff Brooks). Present were, from left, Jeff Brooks, Doug Bowling, Benjamin Bowling, Julie Bowling, Jimmy Byars and Keith Beauchamp.
Look for the "leased" sign to go up soon on the 3,400-plus-square-foot future home of Doug's at Berry Crossing, the second location for Doug's Deli Downtown. Doug's is coming to the corner of Martha Berry and Redmond with a targeted opening date of Nov. 1.
Doug's at Berry Crossing should open by Nov. 1 with drive-through service and much of the same menu as Doug's Deli Downtown. New items will include smash burgers as well as handcut potatoes, Ben Bowling says.
The lease for Doug's at Berry Crossing was signed Tuesday morning inside the spec building from the site owners, Two Old Tigers (Brian Delaney and Jeff Brooks). Present were, from left, Jeff Brooks, Doug Bowling, Benjamin Bowling, Julie Bowling, Jimmy Byars and Keith Beauchamp.
John Druckenmiller
The lease for Doug's at Berry Crossing was signed Tuesday morning inside the spec building from the site owners, Two Old Tigers (Brian Delaney and Jeff Brooks). Present were, from left, Jeff Brooks, Doug Bowling, Benjamin Bowling, Julie Bowling, Jimmy Byars and Keith Beauchamp.
John Druckenmiller
Look for the "leased" sign to go up soon on the 3,400-plus-square-foot future home of Doug's at Berry Crossing, the second location for Doug's Deli Downtown. Doug's is coming to the corner of Martha Berry and Redmond with a targeted opening date of Nov. 1.
John Druckenmiller
Doug's at Berry Crossing should open by Nov. 1 with drive-through service and much of the same menu as Doug's Deli Downtown. New items will include smash burgers as well as handcut potatoes, Ben Bowling says.
John Druckenmiller
This window on the west side of Doug's will become a door by the time the restaurant opens. It will serve drive-through customers Monday through Saturday.