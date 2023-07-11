dougsberry2.jpg

Make that a double order of Doug's Deli Downtown starting around Nov. 1.

Doug, Julie and Benjamin Bowling on Tuesday signed the lease for the 3,348-square-foot restaurant at Berry Crossing, just off the intersection of Martha Berry and Redmond below the Bypass.

2
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In