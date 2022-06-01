Armuchee's Dairy Queen hopes to open by July 13. That's the current goal as the building at 4075 Martha Berry Highway and Bent Oak Trail appears in great shape. Work is continuing on the exterior, including parking and landscaping. Look for room for 75 customers as well as patio seating and a drive-through. The restaurant also will have the latest Dairy Queen design.
Some hiring events were held in May but openings remain. You can set up interviews by texting 85000; it should take you to an application site. You can track the restaurant progress by clicking here.
Hours for the new Dairy Queen: 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 11 a.m.until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Also today, Jim Zele has joined Sheboygan Paint Co. as Regional Sales Manager, responsible for driving sales growth, building client relationships and managing key accounts.
Zele has more than 10 years’ industry experience, including positions with Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems and BASF. He earned an MBA from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University.
Sheboygan Paint Co. formulates and supplies custom industrial finishing solutions, producing innovative water and solvent-based coatings that protect and enhance the appearance of metal, wood and plastic substrates. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisc., the company serves customers throughout North America. Sheboygan Paint Co. also has a manufacturing facility and onsite lab in Cedartown and distribution centers in Chester, Penn., and Pomona, Calif.