The Marketing Association of Credit Unions recognizes outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry nationwide.
CVCU received Bronze Awards for both Non-Commercial Video Marketing and Broadcast Video Marketing.
“It’s an honor to be recognized among our peers who all do such incredible work in the industry," said Stephanie Graves, vice president of marketing. "Coosa Valley Credit Union has made great strides with our brand and elevating market awareness, affinity, member loyalty and penetration in a highly-competitive market.”
The Marketing Association of Credit Unions celebrates its MAC Awards at its annual conference, held in May of each year.
Also today:
The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will host a Career Fair on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Bob Richards (Rome) Regional Youth Detention Center.
Wanted: Juvenile Correctional Officers, Detention Counselors, Teachers, Mental Health Providers, Food Service Workers, Housekeepers, and General Support Staff.
Individuals interested in applying should bring their social security card, valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.
The Juvenile Correctional Officer position now has a new starting salary of $37,730. Also being offered is an additional 10% based on years of active military duty.