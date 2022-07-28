More tiny infants who need lifesaving care can now be brought quickly to medical care thanks to Atrium Health Floyd’s new Neonatal Intensive Care Transport.

The specially equipped ambulance is designed for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients. The new vehicle can transport twins or a baby and the mother and additional family members. The previous unit only had space for medical caregivers and one infant.

