Rome's two hospitals were treating a combined 44 covid patients on Monday, the most in nearly six months.

AdventHealth Redmond had 18 patients, up two from Friday's report, while Atrium Health Floyd had 26 people being treated for the virus. Both hospitals had a total of 38 virus patients Friday.

