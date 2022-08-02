Briefly: 36 covid patients in Rome hospitals, up 8 since Friday. Aug 2, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome's two hospitals were treating 36 covid patients on Monday, up eight since Friday's report.AdventHealth Redmond had 19 virus patients, up five from the last report.Atrium Health Floyd had 17 patients, three more than Friday.Free testing continues at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Around Town: Convenience store and more in West Rome? Ball cup is out of this world. Something smelly (and welcome) in Bartow. Silver Creek man charged with homicide by vehicle, other counts following wreck that Floyd Police say killed a passenger in his truck Lottery aftermath: Ticket sold in Cartersville worth $20,000; another sold in Rockmart gets $10,000. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Crimewatch: Floyd and Bartow county jail reports brought to you by Big Dan's Car Wash. Today's Weather Right Now 89° Humidity: 57% Cloud Coverage: 40% Wind: 5 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:52:22 AM Sunset: 08:40:46 PM Today Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with full hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams Georgia film industry sets another economic impact record Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall State & Region Poll finds Kemp, Abrams statistically tied Walker wins national law-enforcement group’s endorsement Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies