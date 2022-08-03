Rome's two hospitals were treating 34 covid patients on Tuesday, down two from Monday.
AdventHealth Redmond had 17 virus patients, down two.
Atrium Health Floyd had 17 patients, no change.
Free testing continues at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 240 Broad St. Agenda: Voting for delegates to represent the county at the Georgia State Convention, set for Aug. 27 in Columbus.
The Floyd County Board of Education will have a called board meeting Friday at 7:30 a.m. to approve personnel changes.
Berry College is one of two winners of the 2022 Peter S. Bryant Marketing & Recruitment Excellence Award, which recognizes programs that have made an impact on campus enrollment.
Berry grew first-year enrollment by 48 percent from 2018-21 while also increasing enrollment of students of color by 90 percent. Also, the college increased the high school GPA of its incoming classes for three straight years.
The award was given by RNL, leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions.
Said Berry College Vice President for Enrollment Management Andrew Bressette: "Our teams have worked hard over the last few years, Berry has benefited from this hard work and it is nice to have this external validation of our recent efforts.”