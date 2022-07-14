Bordeau Metals is moving ahead with plans to use 18 acres to help “reduce” some of the metal that will be coming from the decommissioning of Plant Hammond.
The Development Authority of Floyd County got an update on Bordeau and some additional players at the Wednesday morning meeting in the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority conference room.
Bordeau’s site is near Kerry/Pirelli and will be used to break down large chunks of metal from the power plant. A temporary operation, Bordeau is expected to leave the site “pad ready” for additional development.
Sunrise Manufacturing also continues to ramp up for its new location. Look for ServiceMaster by Twins to relocate to the existing site off U.S. 27 South.
Board members also heard local bank accounts now hold $1.5 million, up nearly half-a-million from the April meeting.
Members also voted unanimously to donate a 20-foot strip of land to the Salmon Cemetery adjacent to the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Shannon.
They also left with some homework as the authority wants to amend its bylaws. What’s proposed would address attendance protocols by members, including Zoom, as the board continues to ramp up in relation to development in Floyd County. The board meets again in October.
♦ In other business news this week, Toles, Temple & Wright agents and staff gathered on Tuesday morning for an unveiling of new signage at 611 Turner McCall Blvd.
The sign was presented as part of the real estate brokerage’s ongoing 50th anniversary celebration. Founded in 1972, TTW moved its operations from Professional Court to the current site in 1990.