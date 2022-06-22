The River District and downtown Rome are losing one of the businesses that makes both unique -- because it is unique, starting with the name.
Bluem at 217 N. Fifth Ave., just over the bridge from the historic courthouse, is closing by June 30.
Opened in 2020, the mission has been to “nourish the soul through nature,” said founder and Master Gardener Carol Rutledge, in an earlier interview. It has done exactly that with plants, potting, containers and loads of advice. In addition to gorgeous arrangements, the shop has stocked some of the more distinctive plant containers in the market.
In a post on the shop's Facebook page, you'll find the following:
"We are sad to announce that Bluem will be closing on June 30 but thrilled that Carol is moving to Birmingham to be closer to her son and his family. Words cannot express how grateful we are to have such a great community and supportive clientele. To express our gratitude, everything will be on sale." (For more)
Items are 50% to 75% off and gift cards need to be redeemed before the store closes. Furniture and fixtures are not for sale.
Rutledge has been a big part of downtown Rome's growth. She first opened Great Harvest Bread Co. at 606 Broad St., eventually selling to Doug Bowling in 2015 and it quickly reopened as Doug's Deli Downtown.