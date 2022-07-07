Bluem is preparing to bloom anew while Roots & Willow is opening a 'retail florist meets farmers market' on Glenn Milner Boulevard.
The quick return of Bluem is a bit of a surprise. The River District anchor at 217 N. Fifth Ave. announced plans to close effective June 30 but now comes word of new owners taking over. From Facebook:
"We are pleased to announce Bluem will not be staying closed for long! The new owners are so excited to keep this special place alive in downtown Rome! We are working hard to get ready and we cannot thank you enough for your continued support and understanding. Reopening dates coming soon!"
We have calls and notes in for additional updates.
Master Gardener Carol Rutledge opened the shop just across the Oostanaula River from the historic courthouse in 2020. It quickly became a hub for plants, potting and advice. But in early June, the closing was announce as Rutledge was moving to Birmingham to be closer to family. It was a second farewell from Rutledge as she opened Great Harvest Bread Co. at 606 Broad St., eventually selling to Doug Bowling in 2015. He renamed and rebranded the operation as Doug’s Deli Downtown, and has continued to grow the business for dine-in and carry out meals and baked goods.
And now, along the banks of the Etowah River, Roots & Willow Floral Design Studio is joining the changing Glenn Milner Boulevard business district with a grand opening set for 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with the Rome Floyd Chamber ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.
Tiffany Culpepper, with family and friends, is behind the business which actually is an extension of a wedding and events operation she started in 2018. Calling herself a "third generation florist," Culpepper is planning a different spin at 304 Glenn Milner.
Roots & Willow will feature some everyday needs in addition to servicing weddings, funerals and other events. But look for some unique options as well including:
A stem bar for customers to create their own selections.
A flower subscription service, again keyed to the stem bar.
Seasonal design workshops.
Culpepper describes the operation as "a retail florist meets a farmers market," embracing her love for fresh flowers.
The shop's hours are from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturdays.