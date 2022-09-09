Overall covid numbers may be down but Dr. Gary Voccio says we’re seeing positivity rates “that are still very high” in parts of the region.
Voccio, the health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, says some counties are in the 20% range. Nearly 95% of the local covid cases are traced to the BA.5 variants, he adds.
Hospital rates remain in the double digits but mostly are trending down, he says.
The latest booster is now available and targets not only the so-called “Wuhan” strain but also the BA.5 variant, Voccio says. Best bet: Call the county health department to see when’s the best time to stop by for a free booster.
Also: Flu cases remain active, Voccio says, and he urges the community to get their flu shots. As for monkeypox, there are “a handful” of cases in our area and he again urges vaccinations for those who might be at risk.
From the Rome hospitals on Thursday: 32 patients under treatment for covid, up two from Wednesday.
♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 21 patients, up one.
♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 11 patients, up one.
♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.
♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.
Get tested: A free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Testing hours are: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.