Overall covid numbers may be down but Dr. Gary Voccio says we’re seeing positivity rates “that are still very high” in parts of the region.

Voccio, the health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, says some counties are in the 20% range. Nearly 95% of the local covid cases are traced to the BA.5 variants, he adds.

