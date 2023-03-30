febjobs2023b

Rome/Floyd County posted a jobless rate of 3.4% in February, down a bit from the previous month but a notch higher than the same month in 2022.

Across the region, the unemployment rate likewise improved month over month but remained higher than the previous February in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In