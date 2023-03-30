Rome/Floyd County posted a jobless rate of 3.4% in February, down a bit from the previous month but a notch higher than the same month in 2022.
Across the region, the unemployment rate likewise improved month over month but remained higher than the previous February in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties.
Slightly more than 5,500 people were without jobs in the five counties last month, down from 5,746 in January but above the totals for 12 months earlier.
An updated look at the February numbers from the Georgia Department of Labor shows:
Floyd: 3.4% jobless rate, down form 3.6% in January but up a notch from February 2022.
Bartow: 3.2%, half a point lower than January but slightly higher than a year earlier.
Gordon: 3.2% vs. 3,6% in January but higher than 2.9% in February 2022.
Polk: 3.6%, down from 3.8% the previous month but up vs. a year earlier.
Chattooga: 4.2%, a drop from January but up from 4% in February 2022.
While a huge influx of jobs is predicted for the next two years as recently announced green energy companies build and open in Bartow County, the short-term picture is murky. Cedartown in February lost 107 jobs as a yarn plant closed while Party City locations in Rome and Cartersville are going out of business.
A closer look at the Rome/Floyd report shows:
The labor force in February increased in Rome by 274 and ended the month with 45,316. That number rose by 1,677 when compared to February 2022.
Rome finished the month with 43,784 employed residents. That number increased by 367 over the month and by 1,580 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Rome ended February with 44,100 jobs. That number increased by 400 from January to February and went up by 2,500 when compared to this time last year.
Historically, claims increase every January because of temporary seasonal manufacturing shutdowns and the retail sector shedding workers hired for the Christmas shopping season.
In February, initial unemployment claims decreased by 61% in Rome, dropping back to normal levels. But when comparing February 2023 claims to February 2022, claims were up by about 91%.
Overall figures for Northwest Georgia -- including Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties as well as Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Gilmer, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Walker, and Whitfield counties -- shows:
The unemployment rate was down three-tenths to 3.3% from January. A year earlier, it was 3.1%
The labor force was up 1,705 vs. January; up 5,627 from February 2022, to 434,655, a record high.
The number of employed residents was up 3,055 from January and up 4,812 from February 2022 to 420,418, another record.
Initial claims were down 6,409 (-67%) vs. January but up up 1,379 (77%) from 12 months earlier to 3,163.