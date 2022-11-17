Suspect hospitalized following a shoot-out with a Cartersville officer early Thursday; GBI investigating. John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Nov 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A suspect is hospitalized after a shoot out with a Cartersville Police officer around 6:30 Thursday morning. The officer was not injured.According to a Cartersville Police media release:On Thursday, Nov. 17, officers with the Cartersville Police Department were dispatched to the Circle K at 902 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in reference to a subject pointing a firearm at individual.Upon the officer’s arrival, a foot chase ensued and the suspect began shooting at the officer on the scene. The officer returned fire and the suspect was struck.The suspect was transported to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. The case has been turned over to the GBI and is still under investigation.An update from the GBI is pending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Gas prices are up a nickel but still lower than a month ago and flat vs. November 2021 Kennesaw police: White woman dead, homeless man jailed on charges of concealing a death, drugs Today's Weather Right Now 39° Sunny Humidity: 45% Cloud Coverage: 0% Wind: 10 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunrise: 07:15:22 AM Sunset: 05:35:10 PM Today Sunny. High 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Sunshine and some clouds. High 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies following extended illness New college and career readiness data show some Georgia students unprepared Kevin Tanner returning to state government State & Region Ossoff: ICE detainees in Georgia subjected to invasive and unwanted medical procedures Fulton County judge blocks Georgia’s abortion ban U.S. Army Corps sued over proposed titanium mine near Okefenokee Swamp