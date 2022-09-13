Two tractor-trailers and several other vehicles were involved in a Monday morning accident that stopped and then slowed southbound I-75 until midday. One of the truck drivers was left with serious injuries.
The cascading collision occurred near the Main Street interchange on I-75 just east of Kroger Marketplace. Traffic at one point was stalled all the way to the U.S. 411 exit near Tellus.
Motorists commuting to metro Atlanta were detoured to U.S. 41 for part of the morning.
The Georgia State Patrol says it unfolded as follows:
On Monday, troopers responded to a crash where vehicles were traveling south on I-75 at mile marker 288.
A tractor trailer was traveling in the third lane and a Honda Civic was in the fourth lane.
The Honda and tractor trailer made contact. The tractor trailer came to a stop on the right shoulder. The Honda spun out and came to a final rest horizontally in the first lane.
A Dodge Dakota reacted to to the Honda and swerved around it. The Dodge struck a cable barrier and traveled back into the travel lanes.
A second tractor trailer was struck by the Dodge and the second tractor trailer lost control, overturning onto its right side. The second tractor trailer traveled onto the left shoulder, striking the rear a Ford Super-Duty.
A Toyota 4Runner had damage to its front headlight. A Toyota Tacoma had damage to its left side, rear passenger door.
At this time, it is unknown how the 4Runner and Tacoma were damaged during this crash. The state patrol's accident recreation team is assisting with the investigation.
The driver of the second tractor trailer was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The third and fourth lanes of southbound I-75 were reopened approximately 45 minutes after the crash occurred. All lanes were reopened at 12:30 p.m.