Work on Tyler Perry's World War II era film "Six Triple Eight" returns to Northwest Georgia this week following a January visit at Berry College.
It continues a very busy run of projects for both theaters and smaller screens over the past 12 months with more apparently on the way.
Planned over the next few weeks for "Six Triple Eight": The production and filming of "exterior scenes on Main Street and Prior Street at the Polk County Courthouse," according to a news release from the city of Cedartown.
Here are some upcoming road closures and schedule to note:
Main Street (between Stubbs & Sterling Holloway):
Prep: Monday through Monday, March 27. 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Shoot: March 28, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wrap: March 29 through April 14, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Prior Street (by Polk County Courthouse):
Prep: March 27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Shoot: March 28, 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wrap: March 29, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
In January, crews from Tyler Perry Studios were doing preproduction work on the Berry College campus.
IMDB describes the movie as follows: "855 women joined the war to fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. Faced with discrimination and a country devastated by war, they managed to sort more than 17 million pieces of mail ahead of time."
A Netflix release features the cast summary: "Headed up by Kerry Washington, the cast also includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay, Jay Reeves, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston, Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock, Moriah Brown, Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon."
A premiere date on the streaming service has not been released.
"Six Triple Eight" joins a quickly growing list of recent big and small screen productions in our area. Others include "Your Killing Me" due April 7; Marvel’s “Black Widow,” parts of season four of “Stranger Things,” Hulu's “Kindred” and “Spirit Halloween.”
Several other projects, none identified, are said to be scouting the area, one perhaps beginning this month.