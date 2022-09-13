Services have been set for veteran law enforcement officer Patrick Dupree, 36, of Rome, who passed away last week while taking part in a cadet training exercise with the Georgia State Patrol.
Visitation is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Clarence Brown Conference Center on Ga. 20 across from the Cartersville campus of Georgia Highlands College.
Daniel's Funeral Home in Rome is in charge of arrangements.
Prior to joining the state patrol, Dupree served with the Cave Spring Police Department. In a post, the agency remembers him as being "dedicated to the Cave Spring community, was a beloved member of the community and made a lasting impact on everyone he met."
He also served with the Euharlee Police Department from 2015 to 2021. "We are beyond saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Euharlee Police Officer Patrick Dupree, while he was in training in Georgia State Trooper School in Forsyth. If you had the opportunity to meet Officer Dupree, you know he was a very kind and genuine person, and always had a smile on his face. Please pray for his family, and the staff he worked with in the City of Euharlee," the agency posted.
The state patrol says Dupree and other members of his class "were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away."