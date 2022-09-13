Services have been set for veteran law enforcement officer Patrick Dupree, 36, of Rome, who passed away last week while taking part in a cadet training exercise with the Georgia State Patrol.

Visitation is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Clarence Brown Conference Center on Ga. 20 across from the Cartersville campus of Georgia Highlands College.

