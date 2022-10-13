Semi crash on I-75 north above Cassville-White Road has2 of 3 lanes shut Thursday night. Staff reports Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 From Georgia DOT camera From Georgia DOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Please avoid I-75 north from above the Ga. 20 intersection to around the Union Grove interchange as a Thursday night accident involving semi-tractor trailers has traffic backing up at 8:30.Georgia DOT reports two of three right lanes are blocked just north of Cassville-White Road/Exit 296."There are long delays. Motorists traveling northbound on I-75 toward Cartersville are advised to use alternate routes and to allow for additional travel time," the latest alert shows.U.S. 41 would be the best option at this point. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Former Bartow jail employee charged with having sexual relations with an inmate Bartow Fire & Emergency Services: 2 injured, 11 acres, bailer lost in Adairsville fire. Private memorial service planned Oct. 8 for Perry Bell, mayor of White. Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Today's Weather Right Now 55° Clear Humidity: 68% Cloud Coverage: 1% Wind: 2 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:44:41 AM Sunset: 07:08:55 PM Today Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities head to retire Port of Savannah sees quarter of growth ahead of anticipated slowdown Former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes endorses Republican Tyler Harper for ag commissioner State & Region Poll respondents like Kemp but prefer Abrams’ stands on key issues Georgia high school seniors continue besting the nation on ACT Kemp leading Abrams by double digits; Warnock and Walker tied