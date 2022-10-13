Please avoid I-75 north from above the Ga. 20 intersection to around the Union Grove interchange as a Thursday night accident involving semi-tractor trailers has traffic backing up at 8:30.

Georgia DOT reports two of three right lanes are blocked just north of Cassville-White Road/Exit 296.

