Farewell to a friend: The surprise passing of Georgia trooper cadet Patrick Dupree of Rome has the local law enforcement community in mourning today. Dupree, who worked with the Euharlee Police Department from 2015 through 2021, was performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday and after completion of the exercise, he collapsed. Lifesaving measures were performed by medical staff on site and Dupree was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.
Northwest Georgia now has a "medium" threat of spreading covid after spending a month amid a "high" threat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, 30 patients were being treated for the virus in Rome's hospitals. Four area residents died from covid in the week ending Wednesday.
Rome Braves playoff bound: The two-time South Atlantic League champions will face Bowling Green next week to open the playoffs thanks to a key win Friday night. Rome is at Hickory today and Sunday to close the regular season.
Flood relief: Some water service has been restored in Summerville; a boil water alert remains in effect. Also from the city: "We will distribute bottled water on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at City Hall on Cox Street. The tanker truck and water buffalo are still on site and are available 24 hours a day. Please bring your own containers."
Soggy Saturday: Light rain is expected through much of today and Sunday with a high of 77.