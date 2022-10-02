A private, family memorial service is set for Oct. 8 for Perry Bell, the mayor of White, who died Sept. 24 in a motocross accident in Daltona.
A private, family memorial service is set for Oct. 8 for Perry Bell, the mayor of White, who died Sept. 24 in a motocross accident in Daltona.
The city posted this announcement on its website, honoring the man who had just been elected mayor in May:
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our mayor, Mr. Perry Bell, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He passed away from injuries he sustained at a motocross event, doing what he loved to do.
"We pray the Lord will give his wife, family and friends strength during this tragic time. From the moment Mayor Bell was sworn in, he worked tirelessly to steer our city in a positive direction while asking nothing in return.
"His humble calm demeanor, keen business sense and articulate speech will be greatly missed. His love of our community was evident in his daily encounters with employees, citizens, and officials, both local and county wide.
"Our flag is lowered to half staff and wreath is present to pay our respects to a natural born leader who made a huge impact in our beloved town, in such a short amount of time."
Perry Bell's obituary:
It is with profound sadness that the family of Perry Alexander Bell has announced that Perry passed away on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at the age of 54, as the result of an accident while participating in a Motocross event in Dalton, GA.
Perry had great passion for this sport among many other sports and whilst his death has left a great sense of loss for his family, friends, and community, there is comfort that he was doing something he truly loved.
Perry grew up in Greenville, S.C. and his love for music led him to attend the MI Music Conservatory in Los Angeles.
After his studies, Perry moved to Atlanta where he built a legacy through his leadership and founding of NetZero USA, which is a company that specializes in commercial LED & Germicidal UV Lighting and Solar Solutions across many states in the USA; RPM Tree Service, which is an arboriculture company servicing the greater Atlanta area; and several other business and civic ventures supporting his vast community of neighbors, friends, and personal interests.
Perry also served as mayor of the City of White, Ga., where he resided up to his death. He was involved and very passionate about Big Brothers Big Sisters Program of Metro Atlanta, in which he loved being a mentor for the past 11 years.
Perry is survived by his spouse/life partner, Christina Orchow; brother, Jeffrey Bell; and sisters, Rachael Bell and Charlotte Yarkoni; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his beloved dogs, Lucy and Murphy.
Perry’s family will be holding a private memorial service to honor and celebrate Perry’s life on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be provided to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta at www.bbbsatl.org.
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel.
