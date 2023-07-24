kingstonfire072323

One person died and two others were treated for injuries following a fire in Kingston late Sunday.

 Google map

A Bartow County man has died following a residential fire in Kingston late Sunday.

Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to the residence at 61A Shaw St. NW in Kingston just before midnight. The call said there was "possible entrapment" inside.

