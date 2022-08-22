In context: Bartow County's bustling development spree along I-75 is still in high gear.
Just days after Duluth Trading Co. announced a state-of-the-art complex near Adairsville bringing 300 new jobs, official word is now out on a 305,000-square-foot distribution center planned near Joe Frank Harris Parkway and Old Allatoona Lake Road.
It is one of several projects in that area north of Old Allatoona and the heart of LakePoint Sports. In recent months, several projects have been posted for the recently extended LakePoint Parkway, both several times larger than this one.
It is a hot spot in one of the prime development areas off I-75, complementing the sports park as well as Stegall Village, a mixed-use development valued at $194 million with more than 600 residences and retail.
The media release: Lincoln Property Company Southeast is preparing to break ground this month on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility in Emerson after closing on a land sale for the project in late July.
Called LakePoint 75, the facility is expected to be completed in fall 2023. Lincoln’s Turner Fortin and Colin Beecham will oversee construction, marketing and leasing for the building.
It will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces and 170 auto parking spaces. The complex will uniquely offer an ample amount of green space and outdoor amenities for its industrial tenants including grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating and open-air meeting space.
“We are pleased to continue growing our portfolio of Class-A speculative developments with this project in another high-demand market outside of Atlanta,” said Fortin. “We’re seeing a lot of potential for continued growth in Bartow County, and LakePoint 75 is a golden opportunity for users looking to make a strong presence in the I-75 North submarket. Outdoor-centric amenities are a unique offering in the industrial sector, and we hope to set a new standard in the region for this type of quality product.”
According to a recent report from Lincoln, the Northwest Atlanta industrial market has performed well in Q2 2022 with vacancy down to 3% and positive absorption hitting 1,522,839 square feet. More than 11 million square feet of industrial space remains under construction in the Northwest Atlanta submarket.