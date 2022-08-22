LakePoint

LakePoint 75 is a 305,000-square-foot distribution campus planned near the sprawling sports and entertainment hub in Emerson. 

 Company photo

In context: Bartow County's bustling development spree along I-75 is still in high gear.

Just days after Duluth Trading Co. announced a state-of-the-art complex near Adairsville bringing 300 new jobs, official word is now out on a 305,000-square-foot distribution center planned near Joe Frank Harris Parkway and Old Allatoona Lake Road.

