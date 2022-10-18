A woman identified as a resident of White is dead and a Kennesaw man jailed after Acworth Police discovered her body at a construction site.
According to a Kennesaw Police report:
On Friday around 10 a.m., Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Amanda Sharpe. Police later determined she died at the Green Roof Inn at 3027 N. Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw and that her body had been moved.
On Saturday, the Kennesaw Police Department took over the investigation and secured an arrest warrant for Jake Stephen, 27. Identified as being homeless, he's charged with charged with concealing the death of another; tampering with evidence; four counts of financial transaction card theft; sale of meth; possession/sale of marijuana; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sale.
As of Tuesday, Schell remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center being held without bond.
The cause of Sharpe's death is undetermined, pending the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office investigation. This is an active investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Amica at 770-429-4533.