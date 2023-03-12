A side view of the fire at 204 N. Church St. that claimed one life Saturday morning.
The investigation into a fatal Saturday morning fire in North Rome is continuing. Initial reports show it could have been accidental.
A side view of the fire at 204 N. Church St. that claimed one life Saturday morning.
The investigation into a fatal Saturday morning fire in North Rome is continuing. Initial reports show it could have been accidental.
An investigation is continuing Sunday into a North Rome fire that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.
Phillip Stephen Brand died in the blaze reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, according to reports shared by news partner WRGA.
The story says a woman believed to be Brand's girlfriend was able to get out of the home at 204 N. Church St. and call emergency crews.
Sunday morning, Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning confirmed the investigation is continuing. Initial reports show it could have been accidental.
The Church Street home in about midway between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kingston Highway. The exterior showed burn marks on the front, side and upper windows.
