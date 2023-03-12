fatalfire031123a.jpg

An investigation is continuing Sunday into a North Rome fire that claimed the life of a 36-year-old man.

Phillip Stephen Brand died in the blaze reported at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, according to reports shared by news partner WRGA.

