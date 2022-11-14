gas111422
Source: AAA

Georgia gas prices are about the same as a year ago despite a  five- to six-cent increase being tracked by analysts.

What to watch: How that holds up with the busy Thanksgiving travel week just days away.  One analyst predicts "we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."

