Georgia gas prices are about the same as a year ago despite a five- to six-cent increase being tracked by analysts.
What to watch: How that holds up with the busy Thanksgiving travel week just days away. One analyst predicts "we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."
In Northwest Georgia, prices Monday morning were averaging a few cents less than this time last month.
AAA reports Georgia drivers were paying an average price of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That's up five cents from a week ago.
Part of the reason is the continued suspension of the state's fuel tax, The 29-cents-a-gallon break is scheduled to end Dec. 11 unless extended again by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Locally, the average prices on Monday vs. Oct. 10 were:
Floyd: $3.08, down 2 cents from a month ago.
Bartow: $3.17, the same as Oct. 10.
Gordon: $3.08, down a dime over 30 days.
Polk: $3.12, 3 cents less than last month.
Chattooga: $3.03,also down 10 cents.
“Yes, gas prices have increased in Georgia, mainly due to demand ticking up across the state and fluctuating oil prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “How high pump prices will increase remains uncertain.”
Says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."