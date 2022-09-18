A celebration of life was held Saturday afternoon honoring veteran police officer and state trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree, 36, of Rome.
The remembrance was held at the Clarence Brown Conference Center on Ga. 20 in Cartersville, in part to allow room for those expected to gather to pay their respects.
The GBI posted a video Saturday afternoon from outside the Brown Center as family, friends and colleagues gathered for a final farewell. You can view it here: https://twitter.com/GBI_GA
Prior to joining the state patrol, Dupree served with the Cave Spring Police Department. In a post, the agency remembers him as being “dedicated to the Cave Spring community, was a beloved member of the community and made a lasting impact on everyone he met.”
He also served with the Euharlee Police Department from 2015 to 2021.
“We are beyond saddened to hear of the passing of longtime Euharlee Police Officer Patrick Dupree, while he was in training in Georgia State Trooper School in Forsyth. If you had the opportunity to meet Officer Dupree, you know he was a very kind and genuine person, and always had a smile on his face. Please pray for his family, and the staff he worked with in the City of Euharlee,” the agency posted.
The state patrol says Dupree and other members of his class “were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8. After completion of the exercise, Trooper Cadet Dupree collapsed and lifesaving measures were performed by trained medical staff on site. Trooper Cadet Dupree was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away.”