Remember Cadet Patrick Dupree
A celebration of life was held Saturday afternoon honoring veteran police officer and state trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree, 36, of Rome.

The remembrance was held at the Clarence Brown Conference Center on Ga. 20 in Cartersville, in part to allow room for those expected to gather to pay their respects.

