Emersonfatalaccident123122
Google Map

An Emerson accident just before noon Saturday has claimed one of eight people to die on Georgia roads so far this New Year's weekend.

According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol:

0
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In