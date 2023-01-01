An Emerson accident just before noon on New Year's Eve claimed one of the 14 people who died on Georgia roads as of Sunday morning during this holiday weekend.
The holiday traffic count continues until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
An Emerson accident just before noon on New Year's Eve claimed one of the 14 people who died on Georgia roads as of Sunday morning during this holiday weekend.
The holiday traffic count continues until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
According to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol:
On Saturday, Dec. 31, around 11:43 a.m., troopers were asked by the Emerson Police Department to respond to a two-vehicle crash on the I-75 southbound entrance ramp no. 85.
The investigation determined a red GMC truck was traveling south on the I-75 exit ramp in the right turn lane. A black Ford F250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder.
The driver of the Ford F250 was outside of his vehicle, checking his camper. The red GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver of the black Ford F250 and the vehicle itself.
After impact, the red GMC continued traveling south, crossing over the median on Red Top Mountain Road before coming to a controlled rest on the left shoulder of I-75 SB entrance ramp.
The deceased driver of the black Ford F250 was identified as William Riley, 56, of Tallahassee, Florida. Next of kin has been notified.
A state patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.
Bartow County Jail records show the driver of the red GMC, Jessica D. Shaw, 38, of Acworth, has been charged with homicide by vehicle (first degree); driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving; and failure to maintain a lane.
Saturday's fatality in Emerson was the second this holiday season in Bartow County. A Christmas accident claimed another victim, one of 13 people who lost their lives on Georgia roads over that holiday weekend.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. Areas of patchy fog. High 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy skies. High around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.