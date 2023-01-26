Cartersville Police, GBI checking 'possible explosive device' found in car following accident Thursday morning. John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Jan 26, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Erwin Street, from Cassville Road to Porter Road (left to right, below cemetery) was closed following the arrest and suspicious package found, according to Cartersville Police. Google Map; CPD reports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cartersville Police have called in the GBI after an accident investigation Thursday morning turned up a "possible explosive device" inside the vehicle.The police report shows:On Thursday, Jan. 26, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Cartersville Police responded to an accident on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road.The driver subsequently was arrested on charges of DUI-Drugs and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.During a search of the vehicle a possible explosive device was located. The GBI was contacted and we are awaiting their arrival.Erwin Road, from Cassville Road to Porter Street, remains closed to traffic at midday. Bartow County Jail reports show Cartersville Police arrested Richard Keith Bailey, 46, of Cartersville at 10 this morning on the misdemeanor DUI and felony drug charges. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jdruckenmiller Author email Follow jdruckenmiller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Driver checking camper at Emerson exit ramp struck, killed midday Saturday; 1 of 17 to die on Georgia roads so far this holiday weekend. Today's Weather Right Now 43° Cloudy Humidity: 54% Cloud Coverage: 74% Wind: 12 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunrise: 07:41:55 AM Sunset: 06:04:44 PM Today Cloudy. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region SK Battery expanding presence in Georgia Georgia foster-care officials blame ‘hoteling’ problem on health-care shortfalls Rules set for producing, selling cannabis oil in Georgia State & Region Kemp outlines ‘marching orders’ for start of second term Georgia Democrats looking to repeal abortion ban Bill banning mining near Okefenokee resurfaces in General Assembly