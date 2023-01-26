cpdarrest012623

North Erwin Street, from Cassville Road to Porter Road (left to right, below cemetery) was closed following the arrest and suspicious package found, according to Cartersville Police. 

 Google Map; CPD reports

Cartersville Police have called in the GBI after an accident investigation Thursday morning turned up a "possible explosive device" inside the vehicle.

The police report shows:

0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In