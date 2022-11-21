Cartersville crew finds suspicious device; GBI called to dispose of it; investigation continues. From a media release. Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The device was found Monday on the west end of Cartersville. Google map; Cartersville Police details Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Cartersville Public Works crew found a suspicious device in the area of Fiber Drive and Brown Farm Road on the west side of the city on Monday.Cartersville Police Department officers responded and then contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI was dispatched to the scene and the device was disposed of.The incident is still under investigation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Suspect, 45, hospitalized following a shoot-out with a Cartersville officer early Thursday; GBI investigating. Gas prices are up a nickel but still lower than a month ago and flat vs. November 2021 Today's Weather Right Now 46° Humidity: 58% Cloud Coverage: 66% Wind: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:19:09 AM Sunset: 05:33:13 PM Today Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly cloudy skies. High 57F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region New initiative seeks to increase the diversity of companies that contract with the state Congress gives final passage to renaming VA buildings after Isakson, Cleland Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail State & Region Court ruling allows Saturday early voting ahead of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff Witnesses at state Senate hearing call for tighter control of development authorities Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan