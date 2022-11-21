cartersvilledevice112122

The device was found Monday on the west end of Cartersville. 

A Cartersville Public Works crew found a suspicious device in the area of Fiber Drive and Brown Farm Road on the west side of the city on Monday.

Cartersville Police Department officers responded and then contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.  The GBI was dispatched to the scene and the device was disposed of.

