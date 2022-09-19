It has been a busy three days for the Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services office. Below please find a summary of recent fires courtesy of a release from the agency:
Rydal: On Saturday, at approximately 1:59 a.m., Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to 4091 Hwy 411 N.E. to report of a commercial structure fire. The fire was detected and called in by a working fire alarm system. The building was occupied by two separate businesses, Morgan Corp. and Creative Living. BCFES crews arrived on scene to find smoke showing in the rear of the building. Multiple engine companies responded and the fire was extinguished. U.S. 411 was shut down for hours. The building side that Morgan Corp. occupies was saved; however, the side where Creative Living occupies was a total loss. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cartersville: At 12:10 a.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to 64 Dodson Drive SW to report of a residential structure fire. No one was home when the fire started. Crews arrived to find a single-story residential structure with nothing showing. Crews madeaccess to the interior of the home and found that there had been a fire that had burned itself out. There was a heat lamp for chickens that had caught fire and burned the ceiling, walls and flooring near the enclosure. The home sustained moderate damage because of the heat and smoke from the fire. No injuries were reported; however, the chickens and family dog succumbed to the smoke,
Cartersville: At 12:57 p.m. Monday, crews were dispatched to 210 Cassville White Road NW to grass fire. Crews found a large out-of-control hay field on fire. Crews surveyed the area to determine if any structures were endangered and found none. The Georgia Forestry Commission was called to the scene to assist with the fire. Parts of Cassville White Road have been shut down to due zero visibility from the smoke.
Cartersville: At 1:50 p.m. Monday, crews were sent to 113 Two Run Crossing to report of a residential structure fire. Crews arrived to find a mobile home with heavy fire showing.