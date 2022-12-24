Perhaps the biggest business stories of 2022 waited until the final weeks of the year. Already stocked with major changes in the region since Jan. 1, two game changers dropped in the 12th month and will “resonate” in 2023.
Below is the first of our two-part series looking at the local year in business.
From retail to restaurants to electric vehicle batteries, it has been a huge one.
Batteries now included
Our $5 billion future: The announcement of a planned $4 billion to $5 billion electronic vehicle battery plant just west of Cartersville and east of Rome is something our region has never seen before.
With 3,500 jobs and the potential to double that, Hyundai Motor Group and SK On plan to build on a campus just off U.S. 411 with production beginning in 2025. There are some hoops yet but this one looks solid. It also puts Northwest Georgia into the mix of the state’s EV push.
For perspective, consider this: The battery plant would boost the Bartow County work force by 3,500 jobs, or 6.6% above the current average of 53,000 people. We’ve never seen a... jolt... quite like that. Toyo Tire, Lowe’s, Ball Corp. and others have made huge investments in our region in recent years but this is even larger.
What to watch: What second-tier development will follow (parts suppliers, etc.)
Other surrounding developments: This is one of those times when you ask, “Did they know something we didn’t know?” Consider that Food City just opened a spanking new store north of Cartersville on U.S. 41, basically around the corner and down the road from the planned battery campus... Or the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority’s decision to buy land off U.S. 411 east of town for future growth (more on this next Saturday... Or all the residential development near the U.S. 411/U.S. 41 interchange (that’s what you’re seeing now off 411, not the new battery plant)... Or renewed interest in the 411 Connector and perhaps yet another exit off I-75 in northern Bartow County.
Merger mania
Greater Community/LGE deal: Another story breaking just before year’s end was LGE Community Credit Union’s bid to purchase Rome-based Greater Community Bank. The deal won’t be finalized until midway through 2023 but it is big. LGE — already a major player in Atlanta’s northern suburbs — picks up customers and offices in booming Bartow, Gordon and Floyd counties. It underscores how local business is regional business.
In context: In 2021, we watched the Heritage First Bank/First National Community Bank merger create a similar footprint with additional growth. Coosa Valley Credit Union started the year with a new Woodstock location and included a major remodel in Cedartown before announcing big plans for a Ringgold relocation in 2023. Rome-based River City Bank also grew with a full-service office now in Blairsville.
River District
The revitalization of the River District is much like watching a chess game. Each move might seem slow, especially in today’s world of instant gratification. But the moves are part of a bigger picture and the strategy is compelling.
In the past 12 months, we’ve watched real estate purchases continue. Once official, the next step has been needed permits sought by Four Stones to take down decades-old buildings, most way past their prime. The demolition is well underway so now we’re watching what comes next.
And that’s just the large-scale stuff — the apartments, town center, potential brewery and others.
We’ve seen and heard plans for a new life for the one-time MakerVillage. Or Trendy Teachers with a “RAD-ical” rebrand and expansion into the onetime Star House (now beautifully restored). Or the transformation of a former auto parts store into Grace events center with a “commissary kitchen” in the back, providing items for sister restaurants such as Aventine, Blossom Hill and Broad Street’s Honeymoon Bakery.
And this is just getting started. We’re very anxious to see this “destination” development continue.
More creative reuse: We saw the former American Legion tumble quickly on Shorter Avenue and, almost just as fast, the rise of Scooter’s Coffee and Take 5 oil change. Several years earlier, the former Mathis supply site gave way to Big Dan’s Car Wash and now Jim ‘N Nick’s barbecue is on the way. Plus we’ve seen the former AT&T building on Second Avenue near the railroad tracks reduced to rubble to make way for townhomes. And there’s more (next item).
Whaddaya have?
The Varsity boom: The closing of the East Rome Dairy Queen gave way to more demolition as work begins on a $2.5 million Varsity restaurant off Spider Webb Drive. Fingers are crossed that it will be completed in 2023 (and we hear those concerns about traffic flow). That’s also the hope with the restaurant planned in Cartersville in front of Tractor Supply near Savoy auto museum about to start. But the Varsity likely to be open first will be in LakePoint/Emerson as the former Krystal/Asian steakhouse is transformed. We see a lot of hot dogs and onion rings in our collective year ahead.
More restaurants
We didn’t quite the see flood from the previous year (all the new spots at East Bend) but one impactful arrival has been Rock ‘n’ Roll Sushi on Broad Street. It continues to draw a good buzz and better crowds... You’ve heard about Jim ‘N Nick’s getting underway and we could see a few more on Broad Street. Plus even as one Dairy Queen fell, a new one opened in Armuchee near the high school and North Floyd Park. And Marco’s Pizza has been very welcomed in West Rome. Still on the way: Peach Cobbler Factory, Crumbl and others. In Cedartown, the big restaurant news was the pending arrival of Chick-fil-A near Tractor Supply, due early in 2023... And one more latecomer: The King Claw in West Rome, due early next year. Look for a “Viet-Cajun” fusion with plenty of seafood.
A few close, too: This also was the year Sumo Japanese Steakhouse closed after 32 years, with the site sold for future residential development. Not long after, another favorite — China City — closed on Martha Berry. Also gone after a two-year run: Lobrillo’s hot dogs, sausage and sides on Shorter Avenue.
Also in 2022
Hollywood East: It was a big year for television in Rome. The use of the Claremont House and Berry College in Season 4 of “Stranger Things” made Rome a destination for fans of the Netflix hit. Also, the time-based mystery “Kindred” by Octavia E. Butler was shot, in part, in the Cotton Block in June and is now available to stream on Hulu. Getting some time on the big and small screens in 2022 was “Spirit Halloween,” shot last year at the pop-up store outside the mall (with additional footage from around town). Add to that a successful 19th edition of the Rome International Film Festival and what PAM Studios is doing in downtown Rome.
I-75 corridor boom: A quick review of the state’s Development of Regional Impact application page has 10 or more references to projects announced in 2022 in Gordon and Bartow counties. Most are industrial/warehouse but some housing as well. The Union Grove intersection off I-75 south of Calhoun remains red hot — and not just because of a certain beaver-themed retail oasis. The I-75 intersection with Calhoun’s new southern bypass is covered with new warehouses, with more on the way. The “northwest corridor” is regarded as one of the top development areas in the state — and more is on the way in 2023.
Barnsley growth: Atlanta-based Davidson Hospitality has been hired to manage Barnsley Resort. Barnsley has seen incredible growth in recent years and more is on the way: “In collaboration with ownership, we will oversee the planned expansion project, incorporating new amenities, room renovations and more,” according to a release. A $30 million project to add the Inn at Barnsley Resort and Georgian Hall was completed in 2018. The inn features 54 rooms, boosting the resort’s guest capacity to 150 options. Georgian Hall offers more indoor and outdoor meeting space.
Up next
We’ll have an expanded look at other industrial updates, including those spread across Floyd County, in next weekend’s Business year in review.