Dark clouds signaled the arrival of a Sunday evening storm that knocked out power and downed trees across Northwest Georgia.
A potent Sunday evening storm swept across Northwest Georgia, downing trees, knocking out power and blocking some roads.
As of Monday morning, 1,000 Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC customers were still without service even after crews made almost immediate repairs to dozens of outages across the region.
