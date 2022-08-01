In context: Northwest Georgia was rocked by several thunderstorms over the weekend, prompting some flooding concerns, power outages and at least three homes hit by lightning. 

The Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services responded to multiple structure fires over the weekend, some caused by lightning strikes. Crews also responded to a few calls for powerlines and trees down because of the storms over the weekend. No structural damage attributed to winds was reported. From the media report:

