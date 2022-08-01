In context: Northwest Georgia was rocked by several thunderstorms over the weekend, prompting some flooding concerns, power outages and at least three homes hit by lightning.
The Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services responded to multiple structure fires over the weekend, some caused by lightning strikes. Crews also responded to a few calls for powerlines and trees down because of the storms over the weekend. No structural damage attributed to winds was reported. From the media report:
July 29: Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 26 Cumberland Road in Emerson at 11:34 p.m. Upon arrival the homeowner advised that lightning had struck the residence. BCFES personnel checked the residence and isolated the issue with only minor electrical damage reported.
July 30: Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services received a call to 43 Broadlands Drive in White to a structure fire just after midnight. Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story residence with nothing showing. Occupants advised that they smelled something burning but did not see smoke or flames. Upon investigation, crews found a burned dryer vent. Power to the appliance was disconnected with minor damage to the appliance and vent reported.
July 30:BCFES units were dispatched to 6152 Emerald Springs Way in Acworth at approximately 6 p.m. to a structure fire. Upon arrival, occupants reported that lightning had hit the residence and there was smoke inside the residence. Upon investigation, crews found a light haze of smoke on the first and second floor. A thorough search of the residence was made with Thermal Imaging Cameras but no damage was found. The smoke quickly dissipated and crews returned to service.
July 30: BCFES was dispatched to 20 Old Jones Mill Road in White to a structure fire at 6:06 p.m. The caller advised that lightning had hit the house and there was smoke inside the house. Crews investigated and found a faint odor of smoke but no visible smoke or flames. Crews further investigated using a Thermal Imaging Camera but could find no hot spots inside the residence. The homeowner did not have a smoke alarm so crews installed one for them and returned to service.