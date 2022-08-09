Part of the new car wash campus off the Bypass near Riverside Parkway.

A pay ‘pavilion’ has been added to the Luv’s car wash opening soon adjacent to AdventHealth Stadium in Rome.

 John Druckenmiller

Launch of Rome Rocket Wash location on hold; chain growing in other markets. We have additional updates today on the planned Rocket Wash location across from AdventHealth Stadium in Rome. 

Despite some rebranding as part of the Luv Car Wash group, the just-about-ready campus remains under the ownership of the Rocket Wash investors, says Brian Dulaney, one of the partners. While three other locations (including Cartersville and Summerville) were sold to Luv, the Rome site remains on the market, says Dulaney. Several groups already are "kicking the tires" at the Braves Boulevard location, he says. 

The tunnel at the car wash near the home of the Rome Braves.

The “Tunnel of Luv” is just about ready to clean cars and trucks off Braves Boulevard between Bella Roma and Lumina Coffee.
North Georgia EMC suspends cutoffs for the month, citing heat as part of the reason.
Local AdventHealth teams lend in a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky.

Crews from AdventHealth Redmond and Gordon traveled to eastern Kentucky recently to help an affiliated hospital with recovery efforts in the community following deadly flooding.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by writing jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

