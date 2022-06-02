Sidelines Grille the latest sports-theme restaurant and bar to enter Northwest Georgia. Just two months after the opening of Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome, Cartersville is getting a new sports-themed restaurant: Sidelines Grille. With three locations in Woodstock and Canton, Sidelines is heading west -- specifically to the Marketplace shopping center that is home to Lowe's and Walmart off Ga. 20 across from Georgia Highlands College.
The restaurant will be "right beside Lowe's. We are a family sports-themed restaurant with a full service bar and are community driven," says Adam Kaye, operations manager and proprietor. Sidelines describes itself as "providing the coldest beer, tastiest food and most TVs in town." If they opt to move closer to Rome, this advice: get more TVs. Buffalo's Wild Wings already has more than 60. For more: sidelinesgrille.com/ and menu
A pair of Aces: Elder's Ace Hardware has completed the move from Turner McCall to Shorter Avenue in West Rome. The new store -- previously a grocer at Shorter and Division Street -- is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. The new spot has triple the room under roof as the East Rome location, added parking and gives the retailer room to add more products as well. As for the old site? We hear demolition and quick redevelopment. A dumpster already was on site Thursday afternoon with much of the signage removed.
Spoiler alert! Rome gets great play in Stranger Things; time to start tours, college visits?
The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' season four have been out for a week now so most fans have had time to do a little binging on Eleven and the rest of the crew. In our latest look at what's filmed here, we're wondering when people will come to town to see these venues (Claremont House, Berry College). Maybe we've missed it but it might be about time to start movie-and-TV site tours in Northwest Georgia. It has worked for other locales (Walking Dead, In the Heat of the Night, etc.) We've got the resume, from "Remember the Titans," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Guardians of the Galaxy" and more. In fact, Berry College -- a.k.a. Pennhurst Mental Hospital -- already is using the Stranger Things time for potential recruitment. Here's the college's post from earlier this week:
- Things got a little stranger around here a couple years ago....Here's what those locations you saw on the screen look like every day! Want to see for yourself? Come visit us! Whether you're considering attending and want to take an official tour or you just want to walk around campus, we'd love to have you! Admissions visit info: https://berry.edu/admission/visit-berry/
"What's the buzz . . ." Speaking of stranger things, the buzz from the Between the Rivers district and other parts of Rome from late Sunday concerning a helicopter going around and around and around. The flight history takes it from McDaniel Station Road in Calhoun to repeated ovals over downtown Rome, Berry College and other areas. FlightRadar tracks it as a Bell Helicopter 407.
We checked with all the hospitals. No luck. Then we checked with Life Force and found out the registration -- N542MT -- is indeed Life Force 3 based in Calhoun. That explains the flight path. The company did make a run from Atrium Health Floyd to Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta beginning at 9:44 that night, a company representative says, but he has no record of any activity an hour or so later over Rome.
A medical source wondered if they were "burning fuel" -- but given today's prices, we doubt that.
POPCORN & POLITICS
Stat of the day: 45,358. That's the number of Floyd County registered voters who have absolutely no claims to make about the outcome of the primary vote on any side of the ballot. Of Floyd's 59,297 registered voters, only 23.51% or 13,939 people got off the couch to vote in any of 18 days of advance voting, 12 hours to do so on election day on May 24 or returned an absentee ballot with a handy "forever" stamp or two. More than 76% of would-be voters sat this one out. We saw all incumbents re-elected or at least move into Final Jeopardy on Nov. 8, and a $130 million extra-penny sales tax get approved for five years. So please save those candidate and tax comments until 2024.
The runoff begins: It is an all-Democratic show but work on the June 21 runoff is getting under way. First, the Floyd County Board of Elections and Registration will hold Logic and Accuracy Testing on Tuesday, June 7, at the "Elections Center" at 18 E. 12th St. in Rome. Testing will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until completed. All voting machines to be used for Early Voting held June 13-17 and for the runoff on June 21 will be reviewed. Advance voting will be staged at the elections office that week, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 21.
Must-see TV: The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series will host runoff debates for Democratic Secretary of State, lieutenant governor, insurance commission and labor commissioner candidates on Monday, June 6. You can live on GPB.org, and press club Facebook page. For more: atlpressclub.org/debates
PEAKS & VALLEYS: The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peaks to Rome First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Rome and Turn Your Back on Hate: Their separate but equal reactions to the massacre in Uvalde took courage. This is a community known for "Second Amendment" rallies and gun shows, and those who staunchly support them. From emotional displays in a very visible "Between the Rivers" neighborhood to more than 200 notes of support and prayer from a congregation to two churches devastated by the Robb Elementary shootings to what's planned Saturday afternoon, some in Northwest Georgia have indeed had enough.
Peak to retired Rome Schools chief Lou Byars and all the 2022 retiring educators: Lou Byars moved from being a solid bean counter to leading a rapidly growing school system and did so quite well for five years. With voter support of a replacement middle school in hand, Byars is calling it a career. Across town, we've counted as many as seven senior staff retirements in the Floyd County system as well as principals from the college and career academy to schools in Pepperell and Armuchee districts. It is the biggest such shift we recall in Rome and Floyd County in 20 years. There are 64 Rome openings and 21 Floyd County openings on teachgeorgia.org today.
Valley to the grim start to our summer: Three people have drowned already in Lake Allatoona, ages 5 to 39. Five boating accidents across the state left five dead and seven injured during the Memorial Day holiday. Forty people were charged with boating under the influence including four in our region. At least 12 people died in holiday accidents on Georgia roads. We have two full months to go before the Labor Day holiday; we must do better.