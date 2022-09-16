Akyn Bailey is the pick to take over a Floyd County elections office pummeled by fumbles, conspiracy theorists and inside politics.
Following a series of career moves amid elections posts in Northeast Georgia, Bailey likely is headed to the other side of the state where some two years of chaos has rocked the county and the elections office. Here’s a sincere hope that Bailey is the critically needed change agent. This is the backstory she faces on day one:
There’s the Robert Brady♦ thing — fired, not fired, then allowed to resign.
♦ Then there’s the treatment of then-elections board nominee/deputy chief Vanessa Waddell♦ in a move we still think could turn litigious.
♦ The focus then shifted to the General Assembly♦ after which the elections board summarily was gutted, expanded and now leans to the right because of subsequent appointments.
♦ Then there’s the Euharlee city manager, James Stephens,♦ who was named sole finalist with some support from the county — only to withdraw his name and stay put.
♦ That’s when the county broke the glass in the case of an emergency and Pete McDonald♦ , Northwest Georgia’s good soldier, again was summoned to duty, this time as interim elections chief.
♦ Don’t forget the whole national spotlight♦ following the 2020 general election and the debacle of the “found” ballots (we hear from legal folks if we say “lost”), which has been wholesale attributed to former elections clerk Robert Brady.
♦ There are still hundreds of open records requests♦ from conspiracy theorists flowing in, even though Trump won the Floyd County vote by 70.2% in 2016 and 69.9% in 2020 (even though he picked up another 4,000 votes; maybe that’s the issue?)
♦ Plus a couple of decades worth of late elections results, again the subject of election night commentary on cable news channels.
The job is akin to being named head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers — and it looks like this latest one finally has the program making the turn. We wish the best for Bailey — and Floyd County.
Penny for your thoughts
There’s some church humor associated with the passing of the plate. In some faiths, there are two collections each service, one for traditional use and a second for special intentions. A longtime Rome pastor once was asked, “What exactly is the second collection for?” His answer: “Forever.”
That might remind you of special purpose local option sales taxes, as all this proposed property swapping between the city and county has some asking whether projects built with your extra penny per dollar tax could be sold (the answer is pending).
That said, we point you to the next penny tax package that is forming. You’ll find a “project application form” on the Floyd County website under the heading of 2023 SPLOST. We assume their “operators are standing by.” For more: FloydCountyGa.gov/bc-splost/webform/2023-splost-project-application-form.
Voters in May approved a new $130 million education extra-penny tax for Rome City and Floyd County schools.
Scrubbing bubbles
As car washes have now entered the local social media vernacular akin to Mexican restaurants, tattoo parlors and tennis courts, we share this latest missive. There’s one key line that underscores why.
As Mach One Holdings in Centre, Alabama, prepares to open the Cartersville location on Tennessee Street near the Ga. 20 interchange, the Cedartown location has been sold along with a companion campus. RealSource Group announced the sale of the Cedartown site as well as a companion campus near Myrtle Beach for a combined $7.9 million. They were sold to “an institutional buyer based in New Jersey.”
The Cedartown site, at 1559 Rome Highway, opened in July 2019 and features 4,000 square feet on an acre “in a Walmart anchored-shopping center and across from a Home Depot-anchored shopping center.” And here’s the kicker, again from the media release: “This sale represents the continued demand for express car washes... This sale achieved premium pricing for smaller express wash operators who are still growing rapidly.”
We’ve seen Big Dan’s and Rocket continue to grow, with a separate Rockmart car wash recently sold and another in Rome on the market.
Popcorn & Politics
$21 million race for U.S. House District 14 — and counting: We’re not sure which has us scratching our scalps more, that Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene together have collected nearly $21 million to date (majority edge to Democrat Flowers) or that, together, they’ve spent nearly $18 million on the campaign (and that doesn’t include the past 10 weeks).
That’s about $29 for every resident in the district (more than 732,000 people).
Those are the numbers from the second quarter financials from the Federal Election Commission, filed just after the June 30 deadline. Greene, the first-term Republican, had $2.7 million in the bank as of July 1; Flowers, $872,000.
The next reporting deadline is Sept. 30 so we should get one more hard look at how a seemingly one-sided race is syphoning eight-digit numbers in total contributions.
For perspective, the U.S. Senate race between Herschel Walker and incumbent Raphael Warnock has topped $105 million — five times the local House race but remember, this is a statewide office. The ratio: Nearly $85 million in contributions for Warnock; $20.2 million for Walker.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peak to the resilient businesses of Chattooga County: Within hours — maybe minutes — of the city of Summerville canceling the “boil water advisory,” Facebook began to fill with updates from Summerville restaurants announcing their return to full service. Jim’s Family Restaurant, The Crushed Tomato, others as well. The Labor Day floods hit the community hard but, day by day, the rebound continues.
Valley to debate drama each election cycle: So Walker and Warnock will finally be on the same stage for a debate in their megabucks U.S. Senate race. Why does this happen each election cycle? More important, why does the media flood the internet with the bickering between the two camps over the smallest of details? Ensure an impartial setting is established, invite the candidates to a specific date, announce the when and where, and see who shows up. If the other candidate decides to skip it, then let an empty chair suffice.