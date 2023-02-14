Home sales stayed cool in January: There was a time when that “contract pending” notice went up on a local home soon after the Realtor’s for sale sign was pitched.
That sales rush slowed in 2022 and the first numbers from this year show the trend is continuing — even as median prices climb.
In Floyd County, a sluggish 53 home sales were finalized in January, the lowest we’ve charted in more than a year. During the same month in 2022, there were 77 homes sold. The drop was about the same in Bartow County: 77 homes last month vs. 92 a year earlier.
But what didn’t fall was the median price paid for those homes. The January number in Floyd County was $201,000, up $2,000 from before. Bartow saw a much larger jump, 11.2% or from $274,250 to $305,000.
The number of homes on the market last month also increased: In Floyd, it doubled from 104 in January 2022 to 211 last month. Bartow had 253 homes available, up from 147 the previous January.
Says Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at Toles, Temple & Wright:
“While January was a little sluggish in terms of activity, February has picked up significantly for buyers and sellers as the market is acclimating to the new interest rate environment. Keep in mind that one of our biggest bull housing markets of all time was between 2003 and 2007 with an approximately 6% mortgage rate. We are confident that the market will continue to gain traction throughout the year.”
West Rome stays hot
Some big real estate transactions along Shorter Avenue in West Rome. First was the $1.41 million deal involving 1600 Shorter Ave., the strip shopping center that replaced the former World Hi-Fi location. The buyer: 1600 Shorter Capital Investments. Just up the four-lane, there was a $934,000 deal for the new Pizza Hut/former Bruster’s site, sold to 1911 Shorter Ave. LLC. What’s interesting: Both locations underwent significant remodeling in recent years.
Changes in latitudes, not attitudes
Cartersville broadens entertainment district — but not days of acceptance. The city of Rome followed Cartersville’s idea of a limited time for carrying alcoholic beverages in downtown neighborhoods. That issue came up again Feb. 2 in Cartersville as a bid was made to extend it from Thursday through Saturday to Monday through Saturday. That item failed but city council members did agree to expand the district west past Mule House Pizza and east beyond Drowned Valley Brewing and Largos. That’s just in time for the March 17-18 St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl.
Popcorn & Politics
A November to remember? Today’s political narratives usually flow from presidential years (2024), “off years” (2022 where we had the governor and U.S. Senate) and then municipal elections is odd-number years.
Usually those local races, where voters perhaps have the most impact, get little attention and even smaller turnout. But maybe not this year.
We’re just about guaranteed to have an extra-penny sale tax vote for city and county residents this November with residents of Rome and Cave Spring also picking city leaders.
Rome has six seats — three each in Ward 1 and Ward 3. Up for new terms: Mayor Sundai Stevenson, pro tem Mark Cochran and commissioners Bonny Askew, Jim Bojo, Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel.
The campaign against one incumbent appears to be taking off mostly along the same route we saw when Wendy Davis was on the commission. She won a second term despite it all.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia.
Peak to The Trail resolution: Saturday’s editorial captured it best but it is worth plagiarizing: This one was done by the book — residents united when they thought the noise and other issues were too much. They met with county commissioners and staff who — in turn, did their own homework with the businesses involved. A remedy has been proposed and partially enacted. Rather than stage a useless Facebook war of words, people got involved — and got things done. Bravo.
Peak to fast thinking at the DeSoto: It was opening night for “Funny Little Thing Called Love” at the downtown Rome landmark. As the production neared its end, guests began to smell smoke. The DeSoto was quickly evacuated and, just as fast, Rome/Floyd firefighters were on the scene. It was an HVAC issue, quickly resolved. The next night, the show indeed did go on.
Valley to Super Bowl overload: In addition to moving the game to a Saturday, the other problem is what almost clocks in at a 12-hour “experience.” Fox started the formal hoopla at 11 a.m.; the game ended after 10 p.m. followed by the “how do you feel?” interviews. Do we honestly need to see 79-year-old Jimmy Johnson dancing?