With a massive rendering of the project behind them, developers and guests helped break ground on LakePoint 75 last week in Emerson. Lincoln Property Company Southeast is building a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility due in 2023. The company has several projects in the area.

We’re always on yellow alert toward the end of the year. In most Decembers, we’ve seen some last-minute big deals drop without notice or some surprising retirements or perhaps a final passing in a year already heavy on too many hearts.

A dozen years ago, it was the announcement of LakePoint’s pending arrival in Emerson. Just a dozen months ago, those Varsity-in-Rome rumors became fact with the first official project filing. So did the surprise sale of the Rome Braves to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

Berry College’s beach volleyball site is coming together even amid the first cold snap of winter. It should be ready for spring competition.
Shelby’s Coffee is the proverbial labor of love for Shelby and John Parker, stationed at Cosmic Dog weekday mornings and Hawthorn Suites in the afternoons.
Sen. Jason Anavitarte, who represents Polk County in the state Senate, was elected Senate majority caucus chairman last week — and cofounded the first Hispanic Caucus.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

