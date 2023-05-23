carsonsurvivor3

Carson Garrett is used to a little pressure. He was the student government president at Rome High School and also the salutatorian for the Class of 2020.

Now, almost three years later, he’s on the current edition of “Survivor” and Wednesday night we’ll see if he wins the $1 million prize in the finale.

Around Town publishes each Tuesday and Friday in the Rome News-Tribune. Comments and news tips can be shared by sending an email to jdruckenmiller@RN-T.com.

