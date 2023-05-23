Carson Garrett is used to a little pressure. He was the student government president at Rome High School and also the salutatorian for the Class of 2020.
Now, almost three years later, he’s on the current edition of “Survivor” and Wednesday night we’ll see if he wins the $1 million prize in the finale.
Based on the guestimates on a host of gambling site posts, the smart money is on “Yam Yam” (pronounced Jam Jam). Garrett comes in third in several of those posts.
But would you bet against a budding rocket scientist?
Garrett, 21, is a NASA engineering student at Georgia Tech. We’ll see if he has what it takes to “outwit, outplay, outlast” the others to earn those seven digits. Hosted by Jeff Probst, “Survivor” fills three hours of prime time on CBS this Wednesday; the winner should be revealed live just inside the 10 p.m. slot.
If staged as usual, two more cast members will exit before that final vote.
The heart of the season was taped in June 2022 in the Fiji Islands so Garrett has had to keep his secrets for almost a year. And he’s following CBS nondisclosure guidelines to the letter — but we did get a kick out of his recent Instagram post: “1 in 6 shot of buying 20 Teslas!!”
More ‘heart’ burn
Adding a bit more to the regional medical drama known as now former Harbin Clinic cardio docs joining AdventHealth Redmond before the Atrium and Harbin deal is final — is this news from Dalton.
Hamilton Medical Center has announced plans for a 175,000-square-foot expansion “to serve the growing cardiovascular needs of the region.” A healthcare center release says the expansion “will house cardiovascular surgery and an array of cardiovascular specialty services, such as electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and structural cardiology.”
We’ve yet to see the project cost and a breakdown on when to expect the project to conclude. Nothing was included in the latest tracking report from Georgia’s Certificate of Need filing from the state Department of Community Health.
Back in Rome: 10 cardio physicians are leaving Harbin to join AdventHealth Redmond with practices opening in July.
Location x 3
The folks at Smith Douglas Homes have had recent success finding good spots for new subdivisions across Northwest Georgia. Perhaps the top prize goes to this one: Just down the road from a $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant offering 3,500 jobs by 2025.
Work continues on Duncan Farm, Smith Douglas’ new cluster of homes just off U.S. 411 before the U.S. 41 merge. Well under construction are 186 homes “just off Hamilton Crossing near Kingston Highway in Cartersville with pricing from the low $300,000s.”
Included are “sidewalk-lined streets” and “craftsman-style homes.”
The battery plant, a joint venture by SK On and Hyundai, likewise is underway with a squadron of massive earthmovers reshaping the terrain for buildings expected to have 3.3 million square feet under roof soon.
Peaks & Valleys
The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia
Peaks to the expanding medical education here: The first announcement came late in the afternoon, formalizing Berry College’s plan to launch a physician associate program, complete with a $25 million health sciences building. With a program director now on board, it will launch in 2025. Minutes later, Georgia Highlands College and Atrium Health Floyd presented a plan to grow the number of nursing students here. Both colleges are the perfect prescriptions for a mounting need in our community and our state.
Valley to the Rome City Commission’s ‘nothing to see here’ bid: So it was back behind closed doors in the continuing “ethics” case of City Commissioner Mark Cochran on Monday afternoon. Rome’s City Commission met outside the public eye as this trumped-up political stunt continues to go south. There is no state law requiring the backroom dealings; it is just poor decision-making.